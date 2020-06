Amenities

Light filled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. Laundry Center next door and only 4 blocks to the 30th Ave N/W subway station.Tremendous value for the space and location.Video tours available. Email Greg@Bysonnyc.com with any questionsPictures are representative of the quality and type of finishes, they do not necessarily reflect the actual apartment. Byson6524