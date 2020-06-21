30-79 41st Street

Nice 1 bedroom $1700 Completely Gut remodeled , under construction Available June 1st Hard wood floors 2nd floor on a 3 family building Minutes to train and all Steinway and 30th avenue convenience Call John Stamatios Tsilimos
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
