30-79 41st Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

30-79 41st Street

30-79 41st Street · No Longer Available
Location

30-79 41st Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nice 1 bedroom $1700 Completely Gut remodeled , under construction Available June 1st Hard wood floors 2nd floor on a 3 family building Minutes to train and all Steinway and 30th avenue convenience Call John Stamatios Tsilimos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

