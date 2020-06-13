All apartments in Queens
30-78 34th St 5

30-78 34th Street · (917) 972-9633
Location

30-78 34th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Heart of Astoria. Small pets OK. Dishwasher - Property Id: 256576

Heart of Astoria! Prime location!

Renovated 2 bedroom /1 bathroom unit
5th floor walk-up

Available now

Great Area! Close to N/W trains, 30th Ave restaurants, bars, supermarkets and many more

Modern kitchen, new appliances and cabinets

Dishwasher

Cozy living room and kitchen combo

Two closets

Hardwood floors

King and full sized bedrooms

Heat and hot water are included in rent

Small pets are on case by case basis

Contact Neighborhood Specialists:
DMITRY @ 917-972-9644
MARINA @ 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256576
Property Id 256576

(RLNE5707608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-78 34th St 5 have any available units?
30-78 34th St 5 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30-78 34th St 5 have?
Some of 30-78 34th St 5's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-78 34th St 5 currently offering any rent specials?
30-78 34th St 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-78 34th St 5 pet-friendly?
No, 30-78 34th St 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 30-78 34th St 5 offer parking?
No, 30-78 34th St 5 does not offer parking.
Does 30-78 34th St 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30-78 34th St 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-78 34th St 5 have a pool?
No, 30-78 34th St 5 does not have a pool.
Does 30-78 34th St 5 have accessible units?
No, 30-78 34th St 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 30-78 34th St 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-78 34th St 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-78 34th St 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-78 34th St 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
