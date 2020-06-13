30-78 34th St 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Heart of Astoria. Small pets OK. Dishwasher



Heart of Astoria! Prime location!



Renovated 2 bedroom /1 bathroom unit

5th floor walk-up



Available now



Great Area! Close to N/W trains, 30th Ave restaurants, bars, supermarkets and many more



Modern kitchen, new appliances and cabinets



Dishwasher



Cozy living room and kitchen combo



Two closets



Hardwood floors



King and full sized bedrooms



Heat and hot water are included in rent



Small pets are on case by case basis



Contact Neighborhood Specialists:

DMITRY @ 917-972-9644

MARINA @ 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/256576

