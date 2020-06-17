30-26 31ST ST.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand new 2 bedroom right off 30th Avenue. Renovated from scratch and all new. Featuring all new hardwood flooring throughout. Bath is tield to the ceiling and has a deep soaking tub, beautiful vanity, and medicine cabinetry. King size master. Kitchen is finished with cherry oak cabinets and stone counters. Stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave.Utilities included in the rent. Pet friendly.Located steps to the 30th Avenue cafes, restaurants, and shopping. 7 minute commute to Midtown.