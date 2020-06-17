30-26 31ST ST.

Amenities
Brand new 2 bedroom right off 30th Avenue. Renovated from scratch and all new. Featuring all new hardwood flooring throughout. Bath is tield to the ceiling and has a deep soaking tub, beautiful vanity, and medicine cabinetry. King size master. Kitchen is finished with cherry oak cabinets and stone counters. Stainless steel appliances include a refrigerator, gas stove, dishwasher, and microwave.Utilities included in the rent. Pet friendly.Located steps to the 30th Avenue cafes, restaurants, and shopping. 7 minute commute to Midtown.