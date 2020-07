Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

2 bedroom's front of building, 2 bedroom's rear of building overlooking yard. Large living room in center of apartment with wood floors. Full kitchen with room for dinette. Apartment 1 block to the elevated Broadway train station. Bus stop on corner. Perfect layout for shared apartment of for large family. New stainless steal appliances. Ceiling van ,led lights. attached brick building Stanford diner on same block. Starbucks and many great food options in walking distance. Bedroom's wall to wall new carpeting.