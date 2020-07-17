All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
28-19 ASTORIA BLVD
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:10 AM

28-19 ASTORIA BLVD

28-19 Astoria Boulevard · (917) 972-9644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

28-19 Astoria Boulevard, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
No broker's fee!___Great area to be in: N,W trains, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Deli, Gas station, groceries, great restaurants and bars.___Elevator/Laundry Building with heat/cooking gas and hot water included!Very unique for a newer construction to have utilities included___--Shared Patio!!--___Updated island kitchen with new appliances, dishwasher, microwave___Queen sized bedrooms___Hardwood floors___Bedrooms are king and queen size___Contact local agent for a quick tour!Call, text or email Neighborhood Specialists for a viewing:Dmitry _917-972-9644

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD have any available units?
28-19 ASTORIA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD have?
Some of 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
28-19 ASTORIA BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD offer parking?
No, 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD have a pool?
No, 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 28-19 ASTORIA BLVD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity