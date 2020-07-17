28-19 ASTORIA BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

No broker's fee!___Great area to be in: N,W trains, Starbucks, Dunkin Donuts, Deli, Gas station, groceries, great restaurants and bars.___Elevator/Laundry Building with heat/cooking gas and hot water included!Very unique for a newer construction to have utilities included___--Shared Patio!!--___Updated island kitchen with new appliances, dishwasher, microwave___Queen sized bedrooms___Hardwood floors___Bedrooms are king and queen size___Contact local agent for a quick tour!Call, text or email Neighborhood Specialists for a viewing:Dmitry _917-972-9644