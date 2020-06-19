27-10 Newtown Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry rent controlled

Rent STABILIZED ! Well Maintained Building with laundry Room.Beautiful 1BR with Granite Kitchen 5min to N,W, Rent StabilizedGreat size of apartment with a new kitchen and bathroom renovation, Very sunny with Southern exposure.Quiet street close to famous & busy Location. Only 5 min to subway station and one block to the best restaurants.Apartment apartment was recently renovated . Has a large granite kitchen with stainless steal appliances . Tons of storage in cabinets. Three Large Closets.Superb Location. 5 min form N,W Subway stop. For Information , Courteous and Professional Service and all details SPIRE707545