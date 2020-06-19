All apartments in Queens
Last updated March 24 2020 at 2:38 AM

27-10 Newtown Avenue

27-10 Newtown Avenue · (347) 414-2186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27-10 Newtown Avenue, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
rent controlled
Rent STABILIZED ! Well Maintained Building with laundry Room.Beautiful 1BR with Granite Kitchen 5min to N,W, Rent StabilizedGreat size of apartment with a new kitchen and bathroom renovation, Very sunny with Southern exposure.Quiet street close to famous & busy Location. Only 5 min to subway station and one block to the best restaurants.Apartment apartment was recently renovated . Has a large granite kitchen with stainless steal appliances . Tons of storage in cabinets. Three Large Closets.Superb Location. 5 min form N,W Subway stop. For Information , Courteous and Professional Service and all details SPIRE707545

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27-10 Newtown Avenue have any available units?
27-10 Newtown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 27-10 Newtown Avenue have?
Some of 27-10 Newtown Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27-10 Newtown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27-10 Newtown Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27-10 Newtown Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 27-10 Newtown Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 27-10 Newtown Avenue offer parking?
No, 27-10 Newtown Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 27-10 Newtown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27-10 Newtown Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27-10 Newtown Avenue have a pool?
No, 27-10 Newtown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27-10 Newtown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27-10 Newtown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27-10 Newtown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27-10 Newtown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27-10 Newtown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 27-10 Newtown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
