Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:29 PM

26-71 30th Street

26-71 30th Street · (212) 838-3700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26-71 30th Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to Astoria Residences- completely renovated two bedroom apartments, with open floor plans, high end finishes, unit amenities and sophisticated modern style.* enjoy the 3D VIDEO below/ CLICK on the icon and open the closets* APT #1R is a two bedroom unit fully loaded with central AC/ central Heat, 3 autonomous heat zones, virtual intercom, security camera and Washer & Drier in the unit! A modern kitchen featuring white tall lacquer kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, and caesar stone countertops. Enjoy a glass of wine with your friends around the kitchen island.Windowed bathroom with porcelain tiles, top of the line fixtures and custom made glass walls and shower.Stay organized with an abundance of closets: California closets and gigantic kitchen pantry. No convenience has been overlooked in this unique apartment in the heart of Astoria. Please note that rooms are virtually staged. NO PET POLICY, sorry.. Live in the centre of action, experience the multi ethnic cuisines and unique color and aroma of this global community. Designed with a focus on how we live today, Astoria Residences is a boutique building in the heart of Astoria, one block from the 30th Avenue train stop ( N, W) and only 4 local stops away from Manhattan. Astoria?s ever-growing appeal comes from the neighborhood?s vast array of enticing qualities, such as its convenient location near Manhattan, an abundance of multi-cultural dining options, exceptional train services, unique Astoria park, waterfront bike routes and luxury living. It comes as no surprise that Astoria was featured as ? 1 of the 10 coolest neighborhoods in the world? by Time Out recently!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26-71 30th Street have any available units?
26-71 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 26-71 30th Street have?
Some of 26-71 30th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26-71 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
26-71 30th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26-71 30th Street pet-friendly?
No, 26-71 30th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 26-71 30th Street offer parking?
No, 26-71 30th Street does not offer parking.
Does 26-71 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26-71 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26-71 30th Street have a pool?
No, 26-71 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 26-71 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 26-71 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26-71 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26-71 30th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 26-71 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26-71 30th Street has units with air conditioning.
