26-71 30th Street

Welcome to Astoria Residences- completely renovated two bedroom apartments, with open floor plans, high end finishes, unit amenities and sophisticated modern style.* enjoy the 3D VIDEO below/ CLICK on the icon and open the closets* APT #1R is a two bedroom unit fully loaded with central AC/ central Heat, 3 autonomous heat zones, virtual intercom, security camera and Washer & Drier in the unit! A modern kitchen featuring white tall lacquer kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, and caesar stone countertops. Enjoy a glass of wine with your friends around the kitchen island.Windowed bathroom with porcelain tiles, top of the line fixtures and custom made glass walls and shower.Stay organized with an abundance of closets: California closets and gigantic kitchen pantry. No convenience has been overlooked in this unique apartment in the heart of Astoria. Please note that rooms are virtually staged. NO PET POLICY, sorry.. Live in the centre of action, experience the multi ethnic cuisines and unique color and aroma of this global community. Designed with a focus on how we live today, Astoria Residences is a boutique building in the heart of Astoria, one block from the 30th Avenue train stop ( N, W) and only 4 local stops away from Manhattan. Astoria?s ever-growing appeal comes from the neighborhood?s vast array of enticing qualities, such as its convenient location near Manhattan, an abundance of multi-cultural dining options, exceptional train services, unique Astoria park, waterfront bike routes and luxury living. It comes as no surprise that Astoria was featured as ? 1 of the 10 coolest neighborhoods in the world? by Time Out recently!