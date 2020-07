Amenities

- No fee.

- New boutique luxury building.

- King size one bedroom apt.

- Washer / dryer in unit.

- Balcony.

- Massive windows flood the apt with natural light.

- Tile floors throughout apt.

- Stainless steel appliances, ceasarstone quartz countertops.

- Plenty of closet space.

- Conveniently located off of the Astoria Blvd N/Q train.

- 15 minutes train ride to midtown Manhattan.

- Grocery store, pubs, bakery, deli, etc. all just moments away.

- Pet friendly.

- Available 8/1