26-11 28th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym on-site laundry parking

Brand New Luxurious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Astoria. Enjoy your own private balcony or head up stairs to the Rooftop Terrace where you have amazing views of Manhattan and Queens. Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Stunning hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Granite Kitchen and marble bath. Large Windows that bring in tons of sunlight.The amenities for this building include: Balcony, Rooftop Terrace Access, Gym, On-site Laundry room, **(Indoor Parking Space available for rent)**Located in the Heart of Astoria. This is a prime location with everything you need just steps away, Just a 2 minute walk to N and W trains and 9 minutes away from midtown Manhattan. Plenty of Restaurants, Grocery Stores to choose from. Multiple gyms, lounges and coffee shops just around the corner for your convenience. Bouklis191223