Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

26-11 28th Street

26-11 28th Street · (917) 355-4162
Location

26-11 28th Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Brand New Luxurious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apartment in the heart of Astoria. Enjoy your own private balcony or head up stairs to the Rooftop Terrace where you have amazing views of Manhattan and Queens. Gorgeous stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher and microwave. Stunning hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Granite Kitchen and marble bath. Large Windows that bring in tons of sunlight.The amenities for this building include: Balcony, Rooftop Terrace Access, Gym, On-site Laundry room, **(Indoor Parking Space available for rent)**Located in the Heart of Astoria. This is a prime location with everything you need just steps away, Just a 2 minute walk to N and W trains and 9 minutes away from midtown Manhattan. Plenty of Restaurants, Grocery Stores to choose from. Multiple gyms, lounges and coffee shops just around the corner for your convenience. Bouklis191223

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26-11 28th Street have any available units?
26-11 28th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 26-11 28th Street have?
Some of 26-11 28th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26-11 28th Street currently offering any rent specials?
26-11 28th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26-11 28th Street pet-friendly?
No, 26-11 28th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 26-11 28th Street offer parking?
Yes, 26-11 28th Street does offer parking.
Does 26-11 28th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26-11 28th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26-11 28th Street have a pool?
No, 26-11 28th Street does not have a pool.
Does 26-11 28th Street have accessible units?
No, 26-11 28th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26-11 28th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26-11 28th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 26-11 28th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 26-11 28th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
