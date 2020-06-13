137 Apartments for rent in East Garden City, NY

Moving to East Garden City

Finding an apartment for rent can be a challenge. Do not despair, though. The surrounding areas are rich with places to rent.

Rental houses are easier to find than an apartment complex in East Garden City, but be aware that property values here are higher than the state average. Unlike some areas in New York, there are plenty of two-bedroom apartments available, though.

Renting a home or apartment here is similar to most other areas of the country. Expect to pay the first month's rent in advance, a deposit equal to that amount and a non-refundable pet deposit if you have a pet. While small pets are generally welcomed, you are probably out of luck if Fido is over 15 to 35 pounds.

Credit and rental history checks are probable as is a background screening. Have proof of income ready, such as pay stubs or a W-2 form, and a valid driver's license or identification card. Month-to-month rental units usually require less scrutiny.