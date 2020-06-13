137 Apartments for rent in East Garden City, NY

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Garden City
1 Unit Available
287 Warren St
287 Warren Street, East Garden City, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 287 Warren St in East Garden City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of East Garden City

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mineola
1 Unit Available
33 Wisteria Avenue
33 Wisteria Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1600 sqft
Totally Updated 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath - Welcome to Wisteria Avenue. Please see video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. click on "search rentals". This classic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath colonial has been totally updated.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
152 Walton Ave
152 Walton Avenue, Uniondale, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
1500 sqft
For Rent by Owner - Uniondale Walk Hofstra - Property Id: 282221 For rent by owner walk Hofstra University and Nassau Coliseum. 4 large bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement with 2 addition rooms and 1-1/2 car detached garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
18 Broadmoor Lane
18 Broadmoor Lane, Westbury, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location, Location! Close to LIRR Westbury or Carle Place, Close to Costco, Target, Trader Joe's, and many major retailers. 3 Huge Bedrooms, Eik, Full Bath, Carle Place School, 25 Minute To City.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1867 Aaron Ave
1867 Aaron Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1339 sqft
Desirable, well-kept home,Cape Style 3 beds,1.5 bath, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
160 Post Avenue
160 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
Studio
$1,000
at the center of Village Westbury ,Commercial office Room (space) located on the second Floor Prime LOcation Near rail Rd Bus stop And Shoping center.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Mineola
1 Unit Available
138 Jerome Avenue
138 Jerome Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Updated Apartment with Eat-In Kitchen, Formal Living Room, Spacious Bedrooms, Laundry Room, Yard Space, Driveway Parking, Close TO LIRR, Close to Shopping and Much, Much More.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
135 Post Avenue
135 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental Subject to Condo Rules & Regulations , No Pets, 1 Car Parking ONLY. I bedroom Condo apt 6th floor with Terrace, Doorman building, parking,laundry room, rec room, heat,gas, basic cable/internet included.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
896 Front Street
896 Front Street, Uniondale, NY
9 Bedrooms
$8,100
Available to move in by July 1 , fully renovated

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11 Harriet Avenue in Hempstead. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
75 Meadowbrook Road
75 Meadowbrook Road, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Whole house for rent, 6 bedrooms 2 Bath kitchen living room. walk to Hoftra University, bus . store, All utiities is not include. avaible on 08/1/2020

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
130 Post Avenue
130 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Oversized 5 Room Simplex Unit offers private south-facing terrace freshly painted new carpet in a large bedroom with Walk-in Closet, laundry located across the hall, deeded assigned indoor garage parking, gas heat own thermostats, new PTAC unit in

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
73 5th Ave
73 5th Avenue, Westbury, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful cape nestled in the village of Westbury. This home has been totally redone...kitchen, baths, and floors. Hardwood floors throughout. Close to Westbury train station. (5 blocks) Shopping and bus transportation nearby.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
East Meadow
1 Unit Available
1705 Royal Road
1705 Royal Road, East Meadow, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1500 sqft
Save Broker Fees - House is 4 bedroom, 2 full bath & half finish basement, it was renovated last year, mint condition, finest street in mid block location.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Uniondale
1 Unit Available
1070 Fayette Street
1070 Fayette Street, Uniondale, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$5,250
2100 sqft
Big spacious 7 bedroom house avlbl june1st move in.easily accessible to college,school,shooping& HWY. 24 hr notice reqd to make appointment Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
204 Fairview Boulevard
204 Fairview Boulevard, Hempstead, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
2000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 5 bedrooms with extra office and spare room with Sunroom on 1st floor and Deck on 2nd floor.

1 of 1

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
Westbury
1 Unit Available
289 Post Avenue, #206
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment in recently built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated on Renovated Post Ave. Conveniently located near Restaurants, LIRR and shopping. Washer and Dryer on Premises in Basement. Gym in Basement.
City GuideEast Garden City
The hamlet of East Garden City, New York, is only 3.03 square miles, but it is home to one of the largest shopping malls in the United States. Roosevelt Field is a behemoth that takes up 2.2 million square feet of retail space and boasts over 270 stores.

The population of East Garden City was 6,028 in 2010, according to the Census. Despite the name, it is not a city but rather an unincorporated area in the northeast part of Hempstead, New York. These areas are called hamlets; think of them as suburbs.

Moving to East Garden City

Finding an apartment for rent can be a challenge. Do not despair, though. The surrounding areas are rich with places to rent.

Rental houses are easier to find than an apartment complex in East Garden City, but be aware that property values here are higher than the state average. Unlike some areas in New York, there are plenty of two-bedroom apartments available, though.

Renting a home or apartment here is similar to most other areas of the country. Expect to pay the first month's rent in advance, a deposit equal to that amount and a non-refundable pet deposit if you have a pet. While small pets are generally welcomed, you are probably out of luck if Fido is over 15 to 35 pounds.

Credit and rental history checks are probable as is a background screening. Have proof of income ready, such as pay stubs or a W-2 form, and a valid driver's license or identification card. Month-to-month rental units usually require less scrutiny.

East Garden City Neighborhoods

East Garden City has a few neighborhoods and apartment complexes to choose from, and the choice is all yours!

Mitchel Park: The park area features a nearby athletic complex, and companies such as the Lockheed Martin Corporation and the Long Island Power Authority are located here.

Nassau Coliseum: The Coliseum is home to the New York Islanders and a venue for large concerts, events and expositions. Soccer fans, and there are many, will be pleased that Hofstra University's soccer stadium is only blocks away.

Hempstead Plains: This neighborhood lies just to the east of Nassau Community College and borders what is sarcastically called "The Pond"; it's actually a good-sized lake. Eisenhower Golf Course is just a block away.

Living in East Garden City

The hamlet is only 20 miles from Manhattan and one of the most exciting cities in world. Public transportation is plentiful, so leave the car at home and take advantage of everything New York City has to offer.

East Garden City has a lot to offer too, so it is not necessary to leave when seeking entertainment. There are dozens of fine-dining establishments, chain restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Try Akbar Restaurant, Houston's, Bertucci's or Famous Dave's. Professional hockey and a range of college sports are played nearby, and the energy at these games is palpable.

The area features parks, golfing, fishing, boating and a myriad of participation sports, such as softball, pick-up basketball and volleyball. Mitchel County Park is right in town, while Eisenhower Park is just a short drive east.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in East Garden City?
The average rent price for East Garden City rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,680.
What colleges and universities are located in or around East Garden City?
Some of the colleges located in the East Garden City area include Hofstra University, LIU Brooklyn, Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology, Adelphi University, and Brooklyn Law School. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to East Garden City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to East Garden City from include Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, Yonkers, and New Rochelle.

