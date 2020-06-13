137 Apartments for rent in East Garden City, NY📍
The population of East Garden City was 6,028 in 2010, according to the Census. Despite the name, it is not a city but rather an unincorporated area in the northeast part of Hempstead, New York. These areas are called hamlets; think of them as suburbs.
Finding an apartment for rent can be a challenge. Do not despair, though. The surrounding areas are rich with places to rent.
Rental houses are easier to find than an apartment complex in East Garden City, but be aware that property values here are higher than the state average. Unlike some areas in New York, there are plenty of two-bedroom apartments available, though.
Renting a home or apartment here is similar to most other areas of the country. Expect to pay the first month's rent in advance, a deposit equal to that amount and a non-refundable pet deposit if you have a pet. While small pets are generally welcomed, you are probably out of luck if Fido is over 15 to 35 pounds.
Credit and rental history checks are probable as is a background screening. Have proof of income ready, such as pay stubs or a W-2 form, and a valid driver's license or identification card. Month-to-month rental units usually require less scrutiny.
East Garden City has a few neighborhoods and apartment complexes to choose from, and the choice is all yours!
Mitchel Park: The park area features a nearby athletic complex, and companies such as the Lockheed Martin Corporation and the Long Island Power Authority are located here.
Nassau Coliseum: The Coliseum is home to the New York Islanders and a venue for large concerts, events and expositions. Soccer fans, and there are many, will be pleased that Hofstra University's soccer stadium is only blocks away.
Hempstead Plains: This neighborhood lies just to the east of Nassau Community College and borders what is sarcastically called "The Pond"; it's actually a good-sized lake. Eisenhower Golf Course is just a block away.
The hamlet is only 20 miles from Manhattan and one of the most exciting cities in world. Public transportation is plentiful, so leave the car at home and take advantage of everything New York City has to offer.
East Garden City has a lot to offer too, so it is not necessary to leave when seeking entertainment. There are dozens of fine-dining establishments, chain restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Try Akbar Restaurant, Houston's, Bertucci's or Famous Dave's. Professional hockey and a range of college sports are played nearby, and the energy at these games is palpable.
The area features parks, golfing, fishing, boating and a myriad of participation sports, such as softball, pick-up basketball and volleyball. Mitchel County Park is right in town, while Eisenhower Park is just a short drive east.