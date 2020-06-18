26-05 28th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible elevator gym parking bike storage garage internet access

Located in the heart of Astoria. Just 45 seconds from the subway and express ride into Manhattan. Developed and designed by Karl Fischer. The Bridgeview boasts 12 foot high ceilings in every unit and 18 feet on the penthouse. Secured entry and surveillance throughout the building. The roofdeck is furnished offering panoramic views of Manhattan. Fitness center is available to all residents at all hours. Complimentary bike storage is available. LG washer/dryers are in all units. Privately controlled central heating and cooling.Featuring hardwood flooring throughout. Truffle wood cabinetry in the kitchens with stone counters, Italian porcelain tiling, and soft closing doors. Digital Samsung appliances including 5 range stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. Floor to ceiling Italian tiling in the bath with glassed deep soaking tub and Toto toilet. Bedrooms fit kings and offer abundant closet storage. Floor to ceiling windows allow for abundant natural lighting and LED lighting fixtures light it at night. Bouklis193573