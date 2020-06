Amenities

granite counters some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities

Cozy 1 bedroom apartment in prime Astoria available for immediate move in. Bedroom can fit up to queen size bed. Eat in kitchen with cabinetry for your storage needs. The apartment is located just one block off 30th avenue where you can find everything Astoria has to offer. Quick and easy access to the N/W train station and just short 10 minute ride to midtown Manhattan. Supermarkets, cafes, organic markets, restaurants and all essentials are all just a few steps away from your doorstep! **HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDED IN RENT**FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM Bouklis190111