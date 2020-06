Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage

BEAUTIFULLY CHARMING AND SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM W/ INDOOR PARKING AVAILABLETHIS IS AN ENTIRE FLOOR WITH ALL SEPARATE AND SPACIOUS ROOMSSPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, AND TWO BEDROOMSRENOVATION AND UPDATES NEARING COMPLETIONBRAND NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS.BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES FRONT AND BACKYARD 4 MINUTES WALK TO N&W TRAINONE AND A HALF BLOCKS FROM 30th AVE (SHOPS, RESTAURANTS, BARS, CAFES, AND ALL OTHER AMENITIES)HEAT AND HOT WATER INCLUDEDSMALL PET OK