Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

25-18 36th Ave 2

25-18 36th Avenue · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25-18 36th Avenue, Queens, NY 11106
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Gorgeous unit. Huge private terrace. Dishwasher - Property Id: 300262

36th Avenue and Crescent St - convenient location, steps to N,W trains

This beautiful 2-Bedroom apartment is located on the second floor in a privatehouse
No pets, sorry

Huge private terrace

Modern kitchen
Dishwasher

Queen (12 x12) and full ( 13 x 9) sized rooms

Living room 16 x 9

5 min to N/W trains, grocery stores, laundromats, deli, restaurants and many more

Utilities are not included

Cat is allowed

Contact Tenant's agents for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300262
Property Id 300262

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5854540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-18 36th Ave 2 have any available units?
25-18 36th Ave 2 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25-18 36th Ave 2 have?
Some of 25-18 36th Ave 2's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-18 36th Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
25-18 36th Ave 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-18 36th Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 25-18 36th Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 25-18 36th Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 25-18 36th Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 25-18 36th Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25-18 36th Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-18 36th Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 25-18 36th Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 25-18 36th Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 25-18 36th Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 25-18 36th Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25-18 36th Ave 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 25-18 36th Ave 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-18 36th Ave 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
