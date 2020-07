Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters cats allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633*Duplex 1-Bedroom with Washer and Dryer in unit!**Available August,1*Cat OK, no dogs allowedUnique layout:Upper Level: Living Room Kitchen Bathroom Washer/DryerLower Level: BedroomUtilities are separate and paid by tenants A little bit of outdoor space outside of your window5 min to N/W trains Ditmars Blvd trains and Astoria ParkCall or text Neighborhood Specialists:DMITRY @ 917-972-9644MARINA @ 917-972-9633