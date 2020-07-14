All apartments in Queens
24-39 24th Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

24-39 24th Street

24-39 24th Street · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24-39 24th Street, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet cafe
Please call or text when inquiring, no emails please: 917-972-9633Incredible Deal - Will not last!All utilities are included - heat, hot water, cooking gas and electricAffordable & move-in-ready studio in the best DItmars areaLower level in a private housePerfect for 1 person as the apartment is on the smaller side24th street and 24th avenue40x the rent income and good credit scores are a mustRecently renovated kitchenPets are not allowed, sorryClose to N/W trainsDmitry 917-972-9644Marina 917-972-9633

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24-39 24th Street have any available units?
24-39 24th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 24-39 24th Street have?
Some of 24-39 24th Street's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24-39 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
24-39 24th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24-39 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 24-39 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 24-39 24th Street offer parking?
No, 24-39 24th Street does not offer parking.
Does 24-39 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24-39 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24-39 24th Street have a pool?
No, 24-39 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 24-39 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 24-39 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24-39 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24-39 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24-39 24th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24-39 24th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
