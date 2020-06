Amenities

This massive 3 bedroom, 2 full baths is amazing. Each bedroom can easily fit both a queen/king sized bed plus other furniture. The kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances. Heat and hot water are included. This block has plenty of street parking. There is hardwood flooring throughout the entire apartment. The apartment was renovated recently. Pets are case by case. Flexible move in dates are available.Virtual viewing and actual viewing are available.For a private viewing contact Costa at 347-393-7119 or email me at Costa@bouklisgroup.com