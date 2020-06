Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

CALL JOE FOR A SHOW - THE DEAL OF THE EPIDEMIC! NO FEE - LARGE 3BR W PRIVATE DECK - A MUSE SEE! This FANTASTIC unit is the perfect combination of great location, space and an affordable rent! THE APT INCLUDE - - Washer dryer in unit - New corner kitchen - Entertaining living room - Oversize bedrooms - 700 SQ FT PRIVATE DECK! - Sun blasted apt with many windows - Unlimited closet space - Marble bath with a window and a skylightVERY SUNNY AND BRIGHT! Located on a renovated building with a smart key-less entry steps away from the N train, 20 Minutes away from Midtown Manhattan! Dont miss out on this Fantastic opportunity and contact JOE now for a SHOW!