Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

23-90 29th St 20

23-90 29th Street · (917) 972-9633
Location

23-90 29th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 20 · Avail. now

$2,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
rent controlled
coffee bar
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
rent controlled
Charming pet friendly unit. Great area - Property Id: 279360

Rent Stabilized Unit!

Charming 2-Bedroom unit in a very desirable location 24th avenue and 29th street

4th floor walk-up

Eat-in kitchen

Hardwood floors

Pets are allowed

Queen and Full-sized Bedrooms

Only 5 min to N/W trains

Bier Garden, Sparrow, supermarkets, coffee shops are just seconds away

Call, text or email neighborhood specialists to schedule a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279360
Property Id 279360

(RLNE5778493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-90 29th St 20 have any available units?
23-90 29th St 20 has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23-90 29th St 20 have?
Some of 23-90 29th St 20's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-90 29th St 20 currently offering any rent specials?
23-90 29th St 20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-90 29th St 20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 23-90 29th St 20 is pet friendly.
Does 23-90 29th St 20 offer parking?
No, 23-90 29th St 20 does not offer parking.
Does 23-90 29th St 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-90 29th St 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-90 29th St 20 have a pool?
No, 23-90 29th St 20 does not have a pool.
Does 23-90 29th St 20 have accessible units?
No, 23-90 29th St 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 23-90 29th St 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23-90 29th St 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23-90 29th St 20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-90 29th St 20 does not have units with air conditioning.
