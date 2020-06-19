23-90 29th St 20

Amenities
Charming pet friendly unit. Great area - Property Id: 279360
Rent Stabilized Unit!
Charming 2-Bedroom unit in a very desirable location 24th avenue and 29th street
4th floor walk-up
Eat-in kitchen
Hardwood floors
Pets are allowed
Queen and Full-sized Bedrooms
Only 5 min to N/W trains
Bier Garden, Sparrow, supermarkets, coffee shops are just seconds away
Call, text or email neighborhood specialists to schedule a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279360
