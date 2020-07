Amenities

Gorgeous ALL NEW two bedroom on the first floor of a two family house available now in Astoria. Just four blocks to the N/W train and many shops and restaurants on Ditmars Blvd.Massive living room. Separate kitchen with SS appliances including dishwasher.In unit washer/dryer. Private patio!hardwood floors. Heat and hot water ncluded in rent. No pets allowed.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view!