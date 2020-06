Amenities

Gorgeous gigantic unit. Dishwasher. Patio - Property Id: 266479



One of a kind stunning very spacious 2-Bedroom / 1 bathroom apartment

1st floor in a private house



Available NOW



?Washer and dryer

?Side patio

?Brand new appliances

?Dishwasher

?Top notch finishes



?King and queen sized bedroom

?Heat and hot water included in the rent



?European split unit A/C in each room



Pets are not allowed, no exceptions



Call local agents to show you the place:

Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

No Pets Allowed



