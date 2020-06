Amenities

pool tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities pool tennis court

Great one bedroom on the ground floor of a private 3 family building.

2 blocks from Astoria park.



The bedroom has wonderful natural sunlight with plenty of closet space. The spacious bathroom features a full bathtub and Italian ceramic tiles. The kitchen includes maple wood cabinets with ample space for storage.



The neighborhood is bustling with many restaurants and shopping and is located only a 7min walk to the Ditmars and Astoria Bullard subway station. Astoria Park and the East River Boardwalk are 2 blocks away with gorgeous views of Manhattan. The Park is huge and has a running track, an outdoor pool, and tennis courts.