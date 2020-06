Amenities

Massive Renovated 3 Bedroom apartment located in the Heart of Astoria. This 2nd floor walk up unit features beautiful hardwood floors throughout. One King size master bedroom with half bath and a walk in closet. The other 2 bedrooms can fit Queen/King size beds comfortably and have lots of closet space. Fully tiled bath with deep soaking tub. The Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and tons of cabinetry for all your storage needs. Separate dining area, Large living area that will fit couches along with additional furniture. Ample closet space throughout the apartment. This unit is located in the prime Astoria. 30th Ave and Crescent street. Just 4 minutes to the N/W trains and just 12 minutes Away from midtown Manhattan. Endless options of Supermarkets, bars, and restaurants all just seconds from your doorstep. FOR VIEWINGS CALL or TEXT Mashud Ahmed at 917-355-4162 OR EMAIL AMASHUD@BOUKLISGROUP.COM Bouklis189777