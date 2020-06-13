23-33 31st Road

Amenities

VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/407388288NO FEE MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM!!! SEE TODAY!!!Welcome Home to The Lincoln Astoria, a stunning, boutique condominium building in the heart of Astoria. The Lincoln is an innovator on modern yet classic luxury while incorporating a little history of Astoria. The Lincoln is located on a peaceful, tree-lined street right in the trendiest area of Astoria close to all of the most popular cuisine and nightlife. The Lincoln is 3 blocks away from the subway station, a short commute to Manhattan on the N/W trains, puts you in Midtown in less than fifteen minutes.Massive one bedroom fit for a King or Queen. This is a stunning one bedroom with a dream kitchen! Have your own personal washer dryer in unit and radiant heat in your flooring in the bathroom! The building offers a storage unit, bike storage as well as a roofdeck for residents!The kitchens are designed with Custom Cabinets with soft-close drawers and doors for easy and quiet storage. Make cooking fun while using your Stainless Steel Appliances by Fisher & Paykel and GE. Enjoy your morning coffee on your Ceasarstone countertop. The bathrooms consist of Brizo fixtures and an Americh Turo bathtub.The Amenities offered at the Lincoln consist of a resident Rooftop Lounge, Bicycle Storage, additional storage spaces and parking for rent and an Elegant and Decorative lobby.Astoria has so many things to offer and living at The Lincoln makes it so easy to love where you live. Grab brunch at Sanfords and then spend your day at the Noguchi Museum. Have a picnic at Socrates Park where you overlook the East River and enjoy spectacular views of Manhattan. Take a stroll back towards Crescent Street and enjoy some live Jazz at The Strand while drinking a decadent glass of wine.Virtual tour available as well as private showings.