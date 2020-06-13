All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

23-33 31st Road

23-33 31st Road · (212) 794-1133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23-33 31st Road, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit #1E · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
VIDEO TOUR: https://vimeo.com/407388288NO FEE MASSIVE ONE BEDROOM!!! SEE TODAY!!!Welcome Home to The Lincoln Astoria, a stunning, boutique condominium building in the heart of Astoria. The Lincoln is an innovator on modern yet classic luxury while incorporating a little history of Astoria. The Lincoln is located on a peaceful, tree-lined street right in the trendiest area of Astoria close to all of the most popular cuisine and nightlife. The Lincoln is 3 blocks away from the subway station, a short commute to Manhattan on the N/W trains, puts you in Midtown in less than fifteen minutes.Massive one bedroom fit for a King or Queen. This is a stunning one bedroom with a dream kitchen! Have your own personal washer dryer in unit and radiant heat in your flooring in the bathroom! The building offers a storage unit, bike storage as well as a roofdeck for residents!The kitchens are designed with Custom Cabinets with soft-close drawers and doors for easy and quiet storage. Make cooking fun while using your Stainless Steel Appliances by Fisher & Paykel and GE. Enjoy your morning coffee on your Ceasarstone countertop. The bathrooms consist of Brizo fixtures and an Americh Turo bathtub.The Amenities offered at the Lincoln consist of a resident Rooftop Lounge, Bicycle Storage, additional storage spaces and parking for rent and an Elegant and Decorative lobby.Astoria has so many things to offer and living at The Lincoln makes it so easy to love where you live. Grab brunch at Sanfords and then spend your day at the Noguchi Museum. Have a picnic at Socrates Park where you overlook the East River and enjoy spectacular views of Manhattan. Take a stroll back towards Crescent Street and enjoy some live Jazz at The Strand while drinking a decadent glass of wine.Virtual tour available as well as private showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-33 31st Road have any available units?
23-33 31st Road has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23-33 31st Road have?
Some of 23-33 31st Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-33 31st Road currently offering any rent specials?
23-33 31st Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-33 31st Road pet-friendly?
No, 23-33 31st Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 23-33 31st Road offer parking?
Yes, 23-33 31st Road does offer parking.
Does 23-33 31st Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23-33 31st Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-33 31st Road have a pool?
No, 23-33 31st Road does not have a pool.
Does 23-33 31st Road have accessible units?
No, 23-33 31st Road does not have accessible units.
Does 23-33 31st Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 23-33 31st Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23-33 31st Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-33 31st Road does not have units with air conditioning.
