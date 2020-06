Amenities

- Top floor apartment in a two family townhouse.

- Apt features three bedrooms (king, queen, full rooms).

- Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom.

- Very big living room.

- Plenty of closet space.

- Private stairway leading to apartment.

- Windows in all rooms provide for lots of sunlight.

- Bedrooms on opposite ends of apartment offer privacy for all tenants. -

- Conveniently located just three blocks from the Ditmars train.

- Heat, hot water and gas included.

- Available now.

- No pets.