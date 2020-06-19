All apartments in Queens
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

23-09 ASTORIA BLVD

23-09 Astoria Boulevard · (917) 972-9644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23-09 Astoria Boulevard, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
rent controlled
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
lobby
rent controlled
@917-972-9644___23-15 Astoria Blvd New Building est. in 2016!___April,1st 2020 availabilityRENT STABILIZED LEASEThis stunning 1-Bedroom apartment will absolutely captivate you from the moment you walk through the door.___Gorgeous apartment creates a perfect 1 bed/ 1 bath home. Enjoy endless sunlight!____This truly exceptional home boasts an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, DISHWASHER, heated floors, generous closet space, solid red oak flooring throughout.____The brand new full service building features handsome lobby, common roof deck with fascinating Manhattan views, laundry, and bike storage and many more.___Call local agent to show you the placeNo pets*To move-in:April Rent $2515Security Deposit $2515Broker's Fee $2515To view call/text/email:Dmitry @ 917-972-9644 Sterling6149

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD have any available units?
23-09 ASTORIA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD have?
Some of 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
23-09 ASTORIA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD offer parking?
No, 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD have a pool?
No, 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 23-09 ASTORIA BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
