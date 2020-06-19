23-09 ASTORIA BLVD

Amenities

@917-972-9644___23-15 Astoria Blvd New Building est. in 2016!___April,1st 2020 availabilityRENT STABILIZED LEASEThis stunning 1-Bedroom apartment will absolutely captivate you from the moment you walk through the door.___Gorgeous apartment creates a perfect 1 bed/ 1 bath home. Enjoy endless sunlight!____This truly exceptional home boasts an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, DISHWASHER, heated floors, generous closet space, solid red oak flooring throughout.____The brand new full service building features handsome lobby, common roof deck with fascinating Manhattan views, laundry, and bike storage and many more.___Call local agent to show you the placeNo pets*To move-in:April Rent $2515Security Deposit $2515Broker's Fee $2515To view call/text/email:Dmitry @ 917-972-9644 Sterling6149