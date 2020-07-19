All apartments in Queens
22-60 27th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

22-60 27th Street

22-60 27th Street · (347) 502-0488
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22-60 27th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-A · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Prime Central Astoria 3rd floor walk-up apartment. Available for a mid- July move in. (Photos reflect 2nd bedroom converted to living room) Both the king-size bedroom and the second queen-size bedroom can comfortably fit a bed, dresser(s) and/or desk and a night stand. If you are a couple the 2nd bedroom can be converted to your living room or office space. 5 closest in total. Heat and hot water included. Broker fee applies.
Located 3 minutes away from the Ditmars Blvd N&W train station. Laundry, deli and liquor store are less than 1 minute away. Surrounded by local shops, restaurants, bars and all Astoria has to offer.
No pets allowed. Call, text or email for a private viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22-60 27th Street have any available units?
22-60 27th Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 22-60 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22-60 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-60 27th Street pet-friendly?
No, 22-60 27th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 22-60 27th Street offer parking?
No, 22-60 27th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22-60 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22-60 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-60 27th Street have a pool?
No, 22-60 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22-60 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 22-60 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22-60 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22-60 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22-60 27th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22-60 27th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
