22-60 27th Street

Amenities

some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Prime Central Astoria 3rd floor walk-up apartment. Available for a mid- July move in. (Photos reflect 2nd bedroom converted to living room) Both the king-size bedroom and the second queen-size bedroom can comfortably fit a bed, dresser(s) and/or desk and a night stand. If you are a couple the 2nd bedroom can be converted to your living room or office space. 5 closest in total. Heat and hot water included. Broker fee applies.

Located 3 minutes away from the Ditmars Blvd N&W train station. Laundry, deli and liquor store are less than 1 minute away. Surrounded by local shops, restaurants, bars and all Astoria has to offer.

No pets allowed. Call, text or email for a private viewing today!