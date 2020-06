Amenities

parking pool playground tennis court

A Beautifully Large One Bedroom Apartment With So Many Closets in Convenient Area of Bayside. Assigned Parking is Available Right Out Front of Building. Must See!! All Utilities but Electric is included. Windsor Park provides Outdoor Pool, Outdoor Tennis Court, Security And Many Playgrounds. Close to all you need: Shops, Restaurants, Pharmacy, Banks, Parks etc. - Requires Board Approval