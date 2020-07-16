21-48 35th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

A must see! Rarely available this turn-key, first floor, true one bedroom, one bathroom in well-maintained co-op. This beautiful pre-war apartment totally renovated is though through for every little detail features hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and high ceilings with authentic design chandeliers. Paired with a renovated kitchen and bathroom, this is the perfect combination of old world and new! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, granite counter with breakfast bar, and double panel refrigerator.



Video intercom system, Spectrum, and Verizon FiOS, live-in super, laundry in building, beautifully landscaped common outdoor courtyard, security on-site 7 days a week, free bike racks outside. This is a well-maintained building



Steps away from Ditmars Blvd, many restaurants, and shops. Only 3 min walk to subways. Pet-friendly, guarantors, pied--Terre, and parents buying for children are allowed. Easy Board approval process.