Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

21-48 35th Street

21-48 35th Street · No Longer Available
Location

21-48 35th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
bike storage
A must see! Rarely available this turn-key, first floor, true one bedroom, one bathroom in well-maintained co-op. This beautiful pre-war apartment totally renovated is though through for every little detail features hardwood flooring, exposed brick, and high ceilings with authentic design chandeliers. Paired with a renovated kitchen and bathroom, this is the perfect combination of old world and new! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances with dishwasher, granite counter with breakfast bar, and double panel refrigerator.

Video intercom system, Spectrum, and Verizon FiOS, live-in super, laundry in building, beautifully landscaped common outdoor courtyard, security on-site 7 days a week, free bike racks outside. This is a well-maintained building

Steps away from Ditmars Blvd, many restaurants, and shops. Only 3 min walk to subways. Pet-friendly, guarantors, pied--Terre, and parents buying for children are allowed. Easy Board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-48 35th Street have any available units?
21-48 35th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 21-48 35th Street have?
Some of 21-48 35th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-48 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21-48 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-48 35th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 21-48 35th Street is pet friendly.
Does 21-48 35th Street offer parking?
No, 21-48 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21-48 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-48 35th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-48 35th Street have a pool?
No, 21-48 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21-48 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 21-48 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21-48 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-48 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-48 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-48 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
