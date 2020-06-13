All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 21-27 45th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
21-27 45th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:30 AM

21-27 45th Avenue

21-27 45th Avenue · (917) 553-6466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21-27 45th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Coming Soon. Available for July 1 move-in. Welcome home to the most coveted block in LIC. I am pleased to offer a seldom available floor-through 1 bedroom in the Court Square Historic Landmarked section of Long Island City. Conveniently located next to the 7, E, M and G trains, a grocery store, post office, and 24-hour deli, and laundry facilities. Quick commute to Midtown Manhattan. This 2 flight walk-up is a charming floor-through one bedroom enjoys a separate kitchen, new dishwasher. decorative fireplace and original shutters. No pets or smoking are permitted in this apartment.,Back on the market. We are pleased to offer a seldom available 1 bedroom in the Court Square Historic Landmarked Block in Long Island City. Conveniently located next to several trains, a grocery store, post office and 24 hour deli, and laundry facilities. Quick commute to Midtown Manhattan. This 2 flight walk-up is a charming floor-through bedroom enjoys a separate kitchen, new dishwasher. decorative fireplace and original shutters. This apartment is available for an immediate move-in.

No pet's or smoking are permitted in this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-27 45th Avenue have any available units?
21-27 45th Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 21-27 45th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21-27 45th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-27 45th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21-27 45th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-27 45th Avenue offer parking?
No, 21-27 45th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21-27 45th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-27 45th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-27 45th Avenue have a pool?
No, 21-27 45th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21-27 45th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21-27 45th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21-27 45th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-27 45th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-27 45th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-27 45th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21-27 45th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity