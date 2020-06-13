21-27 45th Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher fireplace

Coming Soon. Available for July 1 move-in. Welcome home to the most coveted block in LIC. I am pleased to offer a seldom available floor-through 1 bedroom in the Court Square Historic Landmarked section of Long Island City. Conveniently located next to the 7, E, M and G trains, a grocery store, post office, and 24-hour deli, and laundry facilities. Quick commute to Midtown Manhattan. This 2 flight walk-up is a charming floor-through one bedroom enjoys a separate kitchen, new dishwasher. decorative fireplace and original shutters. No pets or smoking are permitted in this apartment.



No pet's or smoking are permitted in this unit.