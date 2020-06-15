All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 21-27 33rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
21-27 33rd Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

21-27 33rd Street

21-27 33rd Street · (917) 336-1749
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21-27 33rd Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-G · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*Video Tour Available*
Sun flooded, renovated 2br in Prime Astoria just 2 blocks from the subway, and surrounded by trendy boutiques, local restaurants, shops, and bars along Ditmars Blvd.

-Eat-in-kitchen with generous counter space and storage
-Stainless steel appliances - double-door refrigerator, and full-size gas range and microwave
-4 flights up affords you peace and quiet with no residents above you
-Bright Eastern and Western exposures offer abundant sunlight throughout the day
-2 bedrooms with expansive square footage - 1 king-size bedroom, and 1 queen/full-size bedroom - perfect for any living or home-office setup
-Expansive closet space with overhead storage
-High ceilings
-Laundry on-site
-Live-in super

*Easy access to the N/W just 2 blocks away at Ditmars and 31st St
*Countless restaurants, bars, cafes, and live music venues lining Ditmars and 31st St including the famed Taverna Kyklades, The Last Word, Queens Room, Uncle Jack's Meat House (and speakeasy) and many more...
*Relax on the East River waterfront with sparkling views of Manhattan just a few blocks down Ditmars at Astoria Park and Ralph Demarco Park

Contact us to make this Astoria Gem yours today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-27 33rd Street have any available units?
21-27 33rd Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-27 33rd Street have?
Some of 21-27 33rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-27 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
21-27 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-27 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 21-27 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-27 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 21-27 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 21-27 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21-27 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-27 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 21-27 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 21-27 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 21-27 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21-27 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-27 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-27 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-27 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 21-27 33rd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity