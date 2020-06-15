21-27 33rd Street

Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

*Video Tour Available*

Sun flooded, renovated 2br in Prime Astoria just 2 blocks from the subway, and surrounded by trendy boutiques, local restaurants, shops, and bars along Ditmars Blvd.



-Eat-in-kitchen with generous counter space and storage

-Stainless steel appliances - double-door refrigerator, and full-size gas range and microwave

-4 flights up affords you peace and quiet with no residents above you

-Bright Eastern and Western exposures offer abundant sunlight throughout the day

-2 bedrooms with expansive square footage - 1 king-size bedroom, and 1 queen/full-size bedroom - perfect for any living or home-office setup

-Expansive closet space with overhead storage

-High ceilings

-Laundry on-site

-Live-in super



*Easy access to the N/W just 2 blocks away at Ditmars and 31st St

*Countless restaurants, bars, cafes, and live music venues lining Ditmars and 31st St including the famed Taverna Kyklades, The Last Word, Queens Room, Uncle Jack's Meat House (and speakeasy) and many more...

*Relax on the East River waterfront with sparkling views of Manhattan just a few blocks down Ditmars at Astoria Park and Ralph Demarco Park



Contact us to make this Astoria Gem yours today!