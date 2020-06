Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

All new one bedroom available April 1st in Astoria. Quiet residential block just ten minutes to the N/W train on Ditmars Blvd. Short walk to Astoria Park.In unit washer/dryer. Queen size bedroom with exposed brick wall and extra large closet.Open kitchen-living room layout with SS appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Granite countertop.Hardwood floors. European AC installed. Cable and internet included in rent.Small pets allowed. No large dogs please.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to schedule a viewing! Video available upon request. Sterling6359