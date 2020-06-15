2-40 51st Avenue

Amenities

NO BROKERS FEE!! This convertible two-bedroom/one-bathroom apartment with private outdoor space gives you all the amenities--doorman and gym, and a dishwasher and washer/dryer in unit--at a fraction of the cost of 2BRs in the neighborhood. What's more, you'll enjoy your private outdoor rooftop terrace with sweeping views of Manhattan, including the Empire State Building and One World Trade. You'll have front row seats for the 4th of July fireworks when they're on the East River!The apartment's hard wood floors, marble bathroom, and granite counter-tops give a luxurious touch. The open-kitchen layout flows perfectly into the cozy living room. The master bedroom is large enough to fit a king-sized bed, as well as several other pieces of furniture. The second room is big enough to fit a full-sized bed, in addition to other pieces of furniture, and it offers built-in storage. Both rooms have southwestern views, including lovely views of Manhattan and the East River.The Foundry's amenities include concierge services, a state-of-the-art fitness room, and a common roof deck (though who needs that when you have your private terrace?). The building is located just minutes to the subway and one subway stop to Grand Central in Manhattan on the 7 train. Long Island City offers an array of great restaurants, MoMA's P.S. 1, and an amazing waterfront park a block away from the Foundry. Snatch up this deal before it's too late!!