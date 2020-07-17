2-14 50th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym yoga

Live steps from Gantry Plaza State Park on LIC's waterfront!



This Full- Sized 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath at Gantry Park Landing is the LOWEST priced 3 Bedroom unit in Hunters Point LIC. Floor to Ceiling windows throughout the home allows tons of natural light. Master Bedroom is situated away from the additional 2 Bedrooms for added extra privacy and has its own en suite bathroom. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, plenty of countertop and storage space. Washer and Dryer conveniently located in unit. Heat, Hot Water and Gas in included in the monthly rent.



Gantry Park Landing also offers one of the best amenity packages in Long Island City. This includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, gaming lounge, club room, and a magnificent common roof deck overlooking the NYC and LIC skylines. Minutes away to midtown Manhattan via Subway or a less crowded Ferry to 34th Street. An abundance of green space and quaint restaurants awaits you to call LIC home.



** Please Note: Current gross monthly rent of $5,840.00 is for a sub-lease of the unit through March 31, 2021 OR you can consider a full 1 year lease through the leasing office at a gross monthly rent of $5,995.00.



***Broker Fee applies