Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

2-14 50th Avenue

2-14 50th Avenue · (646) 460-5311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2-14 50th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 406-W · Avail. now

$5,840

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
yoga
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
yoga
Live steps from Gantry Plaza State Park on LIC's waterfront!

This Full- Sized 3 Bedroom and 2.5 bath at Gantry Park Landing is the LOWEST priced 3 Bedroom unit in Hunters Point LIC. Floor to Ceiling windows throughout the home allows tons of natural light. Master Bedroom is situated away from the additional 2 Bedrooms for added extra privacy and has its own en suite bathroom. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, plenty of countertop and storage space. Washer and Dryer conveniently located in unit. Heat, Hot Water and Gas in included in the monthly rent.

Gantry Park Landing also offers one of the best amenity packages in Long Island City. This includes a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga studio, gaming lounge, club room, and a magnificent common roof deck overlooking the NYC and LIC skylines. Minutes away to midtown Manhattan via Subway or a less crowded Ferry to 34th Street. An abundance of green space and quaint restaurants awaits you to call LIC home.

** Please Note: Current gross monthly rent of $5,840.00 is for a sub-lease of the unit through March 31, 2021 OR you can consider a full 1 year lease through the leasing office at a gross monthly rent of $5,995.00.

***Broker Fee applies

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2-14 50th Avenue have any available units?
2-14 50th Avenue has a unit available for $5,840 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2-14 50th Avenue have?
Some of 2-14 50th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2-14 50th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2-14 50th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2-14 50th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2-14 50th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 2-14 50th Avenue offer parking?
No, 2-14 50th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2-14 50th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2-14 50th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2-14 50th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2-14 50th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2-14 50th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2-14 50th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2-14 50th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2-14 50th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2-14 50th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2-14 50th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
