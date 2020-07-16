18-15 25th Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

- No Fee.

- Brand new renovation.

- Duplex 2 bed, 2.5 bath.

- Massive private rooftop terrace.

- Gorgeous new island kitchen with breakfast bar and SS appliances.

- Full-size stove, dishwasher, ventilated range hood.

- Kitchen and living room open floor plan with cathedral ceiling.

- Queen and full size bedrooms.

- Two full bathrooms with wall-hung toilet and elegant showers.

- Powder room.

- Laundry room with full-size W/D and folding counter.

- Mitsubishi split heating and cooling units in each room.

- Radiant heated floors throughout apt. Tenant controls heat.

- Master bedroom has a balcony facing the yard.

- Shared backyard with turf, patio, BBQ, and yard furniture.

- Tenant pays all utilities.

- Strictly NO PETS.

- One block away from Astoria Park.

- Private storage unit available for rent 4'x8'x8'

- Available now.