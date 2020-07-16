18-15 25th Road

Amenities
- No Fee.
- Brand new renovation.
- Duplex 2 bed, 2.5 bath.
- Massive private rooftop terrace.
- Gorgeous new island kitchen with breakfast bar and SS appliances.
- Full-size stove, dishwasher, ventilated range hood.
- Kitchen and living room open floor plan with cathedral ceiling.
- Queen and full size bedrooms.
- Two full bathrooms with wall-hung toilet and elegant showers.
- Powder room.
- Laundry room with full-size W/D and folding counter.
- Mitsubishi split heating and cooling units in each room.
- Radiant heated floors throughout apt. Tenant controls heat.
- Master bedroom has a balcony facing the yard.
- Shared backyard with turf, patio, BBQ, and yard furniture.
- Tenant pays all utilities.
- Strictly NO PETS.
- One block away from Astoria Park.
- Private storage unit available for rent 4'x8'x8'
- Available now.