All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 18-15 25th Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
18-15 25th Road
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

18-15 25th Road

18-15 25th Road · (516) 728-6521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

18-15 25th Road, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,995

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
- No Fee.
- Brand new renovation.
- Duplex 2 bed, 2.5 bath.
- Massive private rooftop terrace.
- Gorgeous new island kitchen with breakfast bar and SS appliances.
- Full-size stove, dishwasher, ventilated range hood.
- Kitchen and living room open floor plan with cathedral ceiling.
- Queen and full size bedrooms.
- Two full bathrooms with wall-hung toilet and elegant showers.
- Powder room.
- Laundry room with full-size W/D and folding counter.
- Mitsubishi split heating and cooling units in each room.
- Radiant heated floors throughout apt. Tenant controls heat.
- Master bedroom has a balcony facing the yard.
- Shared backyard with turf, patio, BBQ, and yard furniture.
- Tenant pays all utilities.
- Strictly NO PETS.
- One block away from Astoria Park.
- Private storage unit available for rent 4'x8'x8'
- Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18-15 25th Road have any available units?
18-15 25th Road has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18-15 25th Road have?
Some of 18-15 25th Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18-15 25th Road currently offering any rent specials?
18-15 25th Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18-15 25th Road pet-friendly?
No, 18-15 25th Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 18-15 25th Road offer parking?
No, 18-15 25th Road does not offer parking.
Does 18-15 25th Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18-15 25th Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18-15 25th Road have a pool?
No, 18-15 25th Road does not have a pool.
Does 18-15 25th Road have accessible units?
No, 18-15 25th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 18-15 25th Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18-15 25th Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 18-15 25th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 18-15 25th Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 18-15 25th Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity