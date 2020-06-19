All apartments in Queens
172-10 73rd Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:21 PM

172-10 73rd Avenue

172-10 73rd Avenue · (646) 387-6606
Location

172-10 73rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11366
Hillcrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath Ranch located in the heart of Fresh Meadows.
The main floor has a large living room with a separate formal dining room off the entry foyer. The renovated kitchen offers brand new stainless steel GE appliances, including a dishwasher. The bedrooms are all large with ample closet space. Also on the main level is a full bathroom. Through the kitchen, a staircase and separate side entrance lead you down to the massive fully-finished basement which includes a large living space, an interior room that can be used as an additional bedroom, another full bathroom and laundry room. There is also additional storage space in the basement.

Entertain and enjoy the warm months on your front porch or in your private backyard!
Garage parking with driveway. Conveniently located close to St. John's University, New York Queens Hospital, restaurants, shopping and all major highways and transportation.

Must have good credit and show income over 40x the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172-10 73rd Avenue have any available units?
172-10 73rd Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 172-10 73rd Avenue have?
Some of 172-10 73rd Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172-10 73rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
172-10 73rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172-10 73rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 172-10 73rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 172-10 73rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 172-10 73rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 172-10 73rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172-10 73rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172-10 73rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 172-10 73rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 172-10 73rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 172-10 73rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 172-10 73rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 172-10 73rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 172-10 73rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 172-10 73rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
