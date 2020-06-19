172-10 73rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3-bedroom, 2 bath Ranch located in the heart of Fresh Meadows.

The main floor has a large living room with a separate formal dining room off the entry foyer. The renovated kitchen offers brand new stainless steel GE appliances, including a dishwasher. The bedrooms are all large with ample closet space. Also on the main level is a full bathroom. Through the kitchen, a staircase and separate side entrance lead you down to the massive fully-finished basement which includes a large living space, an interior room that can be used as an additional bedroom, another full bathroom and laundry room. There is also additional storage space in the basement.



Entertain and enjoy the warm months on your front porch or in your private backyard!

Garage parking with driveway. Conveniently located close to St. John's University, New York Queens Hospital, restaurants, shopping and all major highways and transportation.



Must have good credit and show income over 40x the rent.