Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Cathedral ceiling in living room, large roof terrace overlooking Howard Beach canal water with beautiful sunset view. Only 7 to 8 minutes convient walk to Howard Beach A train. Many express buses on Crossbay Blvd to all over the borough & city. All the beautiful restaurants & shops nearby, especially on Crossbay Blvd.