Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning alarm system

Best value for your money rental in Briarwood. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. It includes A/C units, alarm system, chandelier(s), curtains/drapes, flat screen TV and Video cameras. House comes with beautiful furniture in all rooms. Finished basement and secure fenced in back yard. Large jacuzzi bath. Parking for up to 4 cars. Call today. Comfort, Your Relocation, Selling & Buying Expert