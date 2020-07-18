All apartments in Queens
Find more places like
150-16 26th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
150-16 26th Avenue
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:15 PM

150-16 26th Avenue

150-16 26th Avenue · (718) 475-2777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

150-16 26th Avenue, Queens, NY 11354
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2F · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A Spacious 2 Bedroom Apt In North Flushing. It Features 2 Bedroom and updated Kitchen with Formal Dining Rooms. All Carpet Though Out. Easy Parking On The Street. Very Close to Bus Stop Q15, Q15A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 150-16 26th Avenue have any available units?
150-16 26th Avenue has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150-16 26th Avenue have?
Some of 150-16 26th Avenue's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150-16 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
150-16 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150-16 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 150-16 26th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 150-16 26th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 150-16 26th Avenue offers parking.
Does 150-16 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150-16 26th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150-16 26th Avenue have a pool?
No, 150-16 26th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 150-16 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 150-16 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 150-16 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 150-16 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150-16 26th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 150-16 26th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly PlacesQueens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCoronaFar RockawayRidgewoodRego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeLIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice