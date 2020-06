Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Sunny And Large One Bedroom Co-Op Apt Is Located In Heart Of Flushing. It Features Large Living Room And Full Size Balcony. Hardwood Floor Throughout. Large Closet Spaces In Bedroom. Washer And Dryer In The Building. Garage Parking Space Is Available ( Not Inc In Rent, Extra $ 150.00 P/Month ) Close To 7 Trains Subway Station , Lirr Staion And Shopping Area.