Home
/
Queens, NY
/
142-19 Barclay Avenue
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:31 PM

142-19 Barclay Avenue

142-19 Barclay Avenue · (917) 519-0457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142-19 Barclay Avenue, Queens, NY 11355
Flushing

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
Let's get you in to see this $1,775/mo (Net Price, 2 weeks free) , elevator, spacious, top-floor, recently renovated, one bedroom apartment before it's gone. The apt's features include sound proof, large windows and hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings contribute to the apartment's great character. The rental has onsite laundry. The rental is nice and bright. There's heat/hot water included. You might never need it with the city's vast take-out options, but the apartment's eat-in kitchen was recently renovated and has a dining area that can fit a table, and tile floors. You'll find clean kitchen and appliances, plenty of storage, a gas oven, a full-sized fridge, a gas range The bedroom has good storage, a window that opens, and hardwood floors. The bedroom is spacious enough to fit a queen size bedroom set Inside the gut renovated bathroom you'll find a medicine cabinet, marble finishes, good storage, a standard shower, and a standard tub. The building is rarely available, well maintained, leasing up fast, and loved by tenants, which means it's a great opportunity for you. Here's a snapshot of the amenities in the building: lighted and clean hallways, bike storage, a security cameras, a live-in super, parking on site, a front door buzzer. The building is about a 5 min walk to the 7 Train Main Street Station For any additional questions and to schedule a showing, contact me anytime. SPIRE685448

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142-19 Barclay Avenue have any available units?
142-19 Barclay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 142-19 Barclay Avenue have?
Some of 142-19 Barclay Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142-19 Barclay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
142-19 Barclay Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142-19 Barclay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 142-19 Barclay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 142-19 Barclay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 142-19 Barclay Avenue does offer parking.
Does 142-19 Barclay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142-19 Barclay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142-19 Barclay Avenue have a pool?
No, 142-19 Barclay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 142-19 Barclay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 142-19 Barclay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 142-19 Barclay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 142-19 Barclay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 142-19 Barclay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 142-19 Barclay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
