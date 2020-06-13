142-19 Barclay Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated elevator bike storage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking bike storage

Let's get you in to see this $1,775/mo (Net Price, 2 weeks free) , elevator, spacious, top-floor, recently renovated, one bedroom apartment before it's gone. The apt's features include sound proof, large windows and hardwood floors throughout and high ceilings contribute to the apartment's great character. The rental has onsite laundry. The rental is nice and bright. There's heat/hot water included. You might never need it with the city's vast take-out options, but the apartment's eat-in kitchen was recently renovated and has a dining area that can fit a table, and tile floors. You'll find clean kitchen and appliances, plenty of storage, a gas oven, a full-sized fridge, a gas range The bedroom has good storage, a window that opens, and hardwood floors. The bedroom is spacious enough to fit a queen size bedroom set Inside the gut renovated bathroom you'll find a medicine cabinet, marble finishes, good storage, a standard shower, and a standard tub. The building is rarely available, well maintained, leasing up fast, and loved by tenants, which means it's a great opportunity for you. Here's a snapshot of the amenities in the building: lighted and clean hallways, bike storage, a security cameras, a live-in super, parking on site, a front door buzzer. The building is about a 5 min walk to the 7 Train Main Street Station For any additional questions and to schedule a showing, contact me anytime. SPIRE685448