Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

112-01 Queens Boulevard

112-01 Queens Boulevard · (646) 472-5761
Location

112-01 Queens Boulevard, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 21-B · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
doorman
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
sauna
valet service
yoga
Tastefully renovated split 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 balconies with washer/dryer overlooking Meadow & Willow lakes in Flushing Meadow Park. Full-service amenities at the luxury Pinnacle Condominium in Forest Hills include a 12,500 sq. ft. health club, 60 ft lap pool, sauna, steam room, whirlpool, locker room, showers, and sundeck. Exercise classes include yoga, zumba & more. Billiards room, game room, 24 hr. Concierge and doorman service. Banquet room and conference room also available.

Close to transportation. E & F express trains just 20 minutes to Manhattan. Valet parking available.

Enjoy concerts at Forest Hills Stadium, a farmer's market at Forest Hills Greenmarket, boutique shops on Austin Street, and have an old-fashioned ice cream and soda at Eddie's Sweet Shop.

Photos virtually staged. Showings by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112-01 Queens Boulevard have any available units?
112-01 Queens Boulevard has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112-01 Queens Boulevard have?
Some of 112-01 Queens Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112-01 Queens Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
112-01 Queens Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112-01 Queens Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 112-01 Queens Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 112-01 Queens Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 112-01 Queens Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 112-01 Queens Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112-01 Queens Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112-01 Queens Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 112-01 Queens Boulevard has a pool.
Does 112-01 Queens Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 112-01 Queens Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 112-01 Queens Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 112-01 Queens Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112-01 Queens Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 112-01 Queens Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
