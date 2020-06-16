112-01 Queens Boulevard

Amenities

Tastefully renovated split 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 balconies with washer/dryer overlooking Meadow & Willow lakes in Flushing Meadow Park. Full-service amenities at the luxury Pinnacle Condominium in Forest Hills include a 12,500 sq. ft. health club, 60 ft lap pool, sauna, steam room, whirlpool, locker room, showers, and sundeck. Exercise classes include yoga, zumba & more. Billiards room, game room, 24 hr. Concierge and doorman service. Banquet room and conference room also available.



Close to transportation. E & F express trains just 20 minutes to Manhattan. Valet parking available.



Enjoy concerts at Forest Hills Stadium, a farmer's market at Forest Hills Greenmarket, boutique shops on Austin Street, and have an old-fashioned ice cream and soda at Eddie's Sweet Shop.



Photos virtually staged. Showings by appointment.