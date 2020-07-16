All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:35 PM

111-30 77th Road

111-30 77th Road · (718) 637-3191
Location

111-30 77th Road, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$3,750

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Nestled within the lush historic district known as Forest Hills Gardens, 111-30 77th Road, a newly renovated sprawling four bedroom, two bath duplex is now available for rent on the top two floors of this free-standing elegant English cottage.

Upon entering this home you are instantly aware of the vast space graced with sunlight replete from windows at every angle. The sizable living room retains the marble-faced mantel with built in bookshelves highlighted by rich walnut stained floors throughout. The open layout connects each space fluidly from the living room, formal dining room, one of four bedrooms, and the classic windowed farm-house kitchen. Re-designed in white shaker cabinetry, honey-combed backsplash and quartz countertops, this eat-in kitchen provides endless storage options and practical convenience. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances include french-door refrigerator, gas-stove, cooktop, pot-filler, over-the-range vented exhaust, built-in microwave drawer and dishwasher. Laundry is available on the premises.

The windowed bathrooms are once again modern and retro with oxidized fixtures and honed-brass touches that lead to the primary and secondary bedrooms with ample closets and original antiqued inlay mirrors. The upstairs, by way of a windowed landing vignette offers another bedroom, en suite bath and two massive finished storage spaces.

Set against the historic backdrop of Forest Hills Gardens, one of the country's earliest planned garden communities, 77th Road is quintessentially tucked away within a verdant community surrounded by its respective urban environs. Austin Street and Queens Boulevard offer unhindered access to restaurants, coffee shops and everyday essentials. Before returning home, stroll the Victorian homes dotted along tree-lined streets, play in nearby green spaces and explore Station Square with its clock tower and pedestrian bridge.

Located just 3 blocks from the E, F trains and the LIRR for easy and direct connectivity to the borough's other neighborhoods as well as Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island and beyond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111-30 77th Road have any available units?
111-30 77th Road has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111-30 77th Road have?
Some of 111-30 77th Road's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111-30 77th Road currently offering any rent specials?
111-30 77th Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111-30 77th Road pet-friendly?
No, 111-30 77th Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 111-30 77th Road offer parking?
No, 111-30 77th Road does not offer parking.
Does 111-30 77th Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111-30 77th Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111-30 77th Road have a pool?
No, 111-30 77th Road does not have a pool.
Does 111-30 77th Road have accessible units?
No, 111-30 77th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 111-30 77th Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111-30 77th Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 111-30 77th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 111-30 77th Road does not have units with air conditioning.
