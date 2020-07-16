Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Nestled within the lush historic district known as Forest Hills Gardens, 111-30 77th Road, a newly renovated sprawling four bedroom, two bath duplex is now available for rent on the top two floors of this free-standing elegant English cottage.



Upon entering this home you are instantly aware of the vast space graced with sunlight replete from windows at every angle. The sizable living room retains the marble-faced mantel with built in bookshelves highlighted by rich walnut stained floors throughout. The open layout connects each space fluidly from the living room, formal dining room, one of four bedrooms, and the classic windowed farm-house kitchen. Re-designed in white shaker cabinetry, honey-combed backsplash and quartz countertops, this eat-in kitchen provides endless storage options and practical convenience. Top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances include french-door refrigerator, gas-stove, cooktop, pot-filler, over-the-range vented exhaust, built-in microwave drawer and dishwasher. Laundry is available on the premises.



The windowed bathrooms are once again modern and retro with oxidized fixtures and honed-brass touches that lead to the primary and secondary bedrooms with ample closets and original antiqued inlay mirrors. The upstairs, by way of a windowed landing vignette offers another bedroom, en suite bath and two massive finished storage spaces.



Set against the historic backdrop of Forest Hills Gardens, one of the country's earliest planned garden communities, 77th Road is quintessentially tucked away within a verdant community surrounded by its respective urban environs. Austin Street and Queens Boulevard offer unhindered access to restaurants, coffee shops and everyday essentials. Before returning home, stroll the Victorian homes dotted along tree-lined streets, play in nearby green spaces and explore Station Square with its clock tower and pedestrian bridge.



Located just 3 blocks from the E, F trains and the LIRR for easy and direct connectivity to the borough's other neighborhoods as well as Brooklyn, Manhattan, Long Island and beyond.