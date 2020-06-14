All apartments in Queens
11-07 Welling Court
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:00 PM

11-07 Welling Court

11-07 Welling Court · (646) 546-8533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11-07 Welling Court, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4E · Avail. now

$2,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
hot tub
bike storage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
hot tub
lobby
2017 WINNER of BEST INTERIOR DESIGN and BEST LANDSCAPING in a Queens multi-family building! Residence 4-E is a beautifully appointed 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with bright Eastern exposure and loggia overlooking the skyline of Queens. Redefining luxury living in Astoria, the residences at Graffiti House balance classic lines with a contemporary palate of grays and whites, and deliver modern appointments including a video intercom system with smartphone app capability and apartment-wide radiant heat flooring via a Nest learning thermostat. Custom Italian-crafted kitchens offer an airy, open layout design. Two-tone cabinetry, Calacatta Caesarstone countertops and backsplashes, and Bertazzoni appliances blend handsomely together for a refined, modern aesthetic. Providing a calming, spa-like experience, the bathrooms at Graffiti House feature hand selected London Grey Caesarstone and gris limestone porcelain tiles, complementary oversized glass enclosed rain showers, European wall hung fixtures, and recessed mirrored medicine cabinets. Modern amenities include a landscaped roof deck with panoramic 360 degree views as well as an outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower and misting wall, fitness studio, bike share, bicycle storage, private storage, package room and cold storage, and on-site parking.

Graffiti House serves as a rotating art gallery and features a 9-story vertical art installation within the elevator visible through custom glass viewing wall, parking garage mural walls, and towering 7-story south facade mural, as well as curated artwork throughout the lobby and hallways. Located in the heart of the Astoria waterfront arts scene, and surrounded by some of the finest cuisine New York City has to offer, Graffiti House offers easy access to Astoria Park, Socrates Sculpture Park, and the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden. Come discover the most luxurious living experience in Astoria, New York City's best kept secret!

graffitihouse.nyc

*Rent shown is net effective

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11-07 Welling Court have any available units?
11-07 Welling Court has a unit available for $2,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11-07 Welling Court have?
Some of 11-07 Welling Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11-07 Welling Court currently offering any rent specials?
11-07 Welling Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11-07 Welling Court pet-friendly?
No, 11-07 Welling Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 11-07 Welling Court offer parking?
Yes, 11-07 Welling Court does offer parking.
Does 11-07 Welling Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11-07 Welling Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11-07 Welling Court have a pool?
No, 11-07 Welling Court does not have a pool.
Does 11-07 Welling Court have accessible units?
No, 11-07 Welling Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11-07 Welling Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11-07 Welling Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11-07 Welling Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11-07 Welling Court does not have units with air conditioning.
