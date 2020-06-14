11-07 Welling Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking bike storage garage hot tub lobby

2017 WINNER of BEST INTERIOR DESIGN and BEST LANDSCAPING in a Queens multi-family building! Residence 4-E is a beautifully appointed 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath with bright Eastern exposure and loggia overlooking the skyline of Queens. Redefining luxury living in Astoria, the residences at Graffiti House balance classic lines with a contemporary palate of grays and whites, and deliver modern appointments including a video intercom system with smartphone app capability and apartment-wide radiant heat flooring via a Nest learning thermostat. Custom Italian-crafted kitchens offer an airy, open layout design. Two-tone cabinetry, Calacatta Caesarstone countertops and backsplashes, and Bertazzoni appliances blend handsomely together for a refined, modern aesthetic. Providing a calming, spa-like experience, the bathrooms at Graffiti House feature hand selected London Grey Caesarstone and gris limestone porcelain tiles, complementary oversized glass enclosed rain showers, European wall hung fixtures, and recessed mirrored medicine cabinets. Modern amenities include a landscaped roof deck with panoramic 360 degree views as well as an outdoor kitchen, outdoor shower and misting wall, fitness studio, bike share, bicycle storage, private storage, package room and cold storage, and on-site parking.



Graffiti House serves as a rotating art gallery and features a 9-story vertical art installation within the elevator visible through custom glass viewing wall, parking garage mural walls, and towering 7-story south facade mural, as well as curated artwork throughout the lobby and hallways. Located in the heart of the Astoria waterfront arts scene, and surrounded by some of the finest cuisine New York City has to offer, Graffiti House offers easy access to Astoria Park, Socrates Sculpture Park, and the Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden. Come discover the most luxurious living experience in Astoria, New York City's best kept secret!



graffitihouse.nyc



*Rent shown is net effective