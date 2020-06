Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Large 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom located on private house on quite dead end sheet in Jamaica Queens..LARGE OVERSIZE LIVING ROOM .UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES .HARDWOOD FLOORS .LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH BATHROOM AND WALKIN CLOSETS.TWO NICE SIZE SECOND BEDROOMS .POSSIBLE ACCESS TO BACKYARD AND DRIVEWAY JUST MINUTES FOR DOWNTOWN JAMAICA AVENUE SUBWAY LINES, SHOPPING AND DINNING. CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING!!!! NYLS104388