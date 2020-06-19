106-20 70th Avenue

Amenities

Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Manhattan by train, Residence 4B at the Milana is a serene junior-1 bedroom with a washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air and private outdoor space. The E,F,M,R trains are on the adjacent corner as well as the best restaurants in Forest Hills-- Available July 15.



With nearly 10-foot ceilings, residence 4B features Western exposures allowing for an abundance of natural light throughout the day. This thoughtfully laid out home allows the resident to create a bedroom, home office or an expansive walk-in closet in the sleeping area. With over 60 square feet of private outdoor space, additional highlights of this beautiful home are a vented washer/dryer, central air and heat and a virtual doorman.



The sleek custom open kitchen features a vented five-burner KitchenAid gas range, white oak cabinetry, WaterWorks fixtures and ample space to dine. Outfitted with a Vinnova vanity, Delta fixtures and elegant marble, the spacious bathroom also boats additional storage.



Completed in 2015, the Milana is a luxury boutique condominium that features a tasteful lobby and hallway design, elevator and bike storage. Residence 4B offers a straightforward application process with no board package and pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis.