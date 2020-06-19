All apartments in Queens
Queens, NY
106-20 70th Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

106-20 70th Avenue

106-20 70th Avenue · (646) 461-6633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106-20 70th Avenue, Queens, NY 11375
Forest Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-B · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
Conveniently located just 20 minutes from Manhattan by train, Residence 4B at the Milana is a serene junior-1 bedroom with a washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air and private outdoor space. The E,F,M,R trains are on the adjacent corner as well as the best restaurants in Forest Hills-- Available July 15.

With nearly 10-foot ceilings, residence 4B features Western exposures allowing for an abundance of natural light throughout the day. This thoughtfully laid out home allows the resident to create a bedroom, home office or an expansive walk-in closet in the sleeping area. With over 60 square feet of private outdoor space, additional highlights of this beautiful home are a vented washer/dryer, central air and heat and a virtual doorman.

The sleek custom open kitchen features a vented five-burner KitchenAid gas range, white oak cabinetry, WaterWorks fixtures and ample space to dine. Outfitted with a Vinnova vanity, Delta fixtures and elegant marble, the spacious bathroom also boats additional storage.

Completed in 2015, the Milana is a luxury boutique condominium that features a tasteful lobby and hallway design, elevator and bike storage. Residence 4B offers a straightforward application process with no board package and pets are accepted on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106-20 70th Avenue have any available units?
106-20 70th Avenue has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 106-20 70th Avenue have?
Some of 106-20 70th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106-20 70th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106-20 70th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106-20 70th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 106-20 70th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 106-20 70th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106-20 70th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 106-20 70th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106-20 70th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106-20 70th Avenue have a pool?
No, 106-20 70th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 106-20 70th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106-20 70th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106-20 70th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106-20 70th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 106-20 70th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106-20 70th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
