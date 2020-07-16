All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 10-55 47th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
10-55 47th Avenue
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:55 PM

10-55 47th Avenue

10-55 47th Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Long Island City
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10-55 47th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-6B · Avail. now

$5,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
garage
Are you craving outdoor space? This apartment has it all enjoy a 600 sf private outdoor space with a 1,225 sf true 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom in beautiful Long Island City. The kitchen and the living room look out onto the outdoor space. High ceilings, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry complete this beautiful apartment.

In addition to your own private outdoor space, there is also a common area roof deck.

Once everything re-opens, enjoy all the restaurants, bars and other activities that LIC has to offer. Vernon Boulevard is only one block away. For now, there is plenty of take-out & delivery in the area ! The apartment is about a 1 1/2 block walk to the 21st Street Van Alst G-line subway stop; about 5 blocks to the #7 Vernon Blvd-Jackson Avenue subway stop. MoMA PS1 is about 2 blocks away, LIC's famous Pepsi Cola sign and Gantry Plaza State Park are about 4 blocks away.

Showings by appointment only. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10-55 47th Avenue have any available units?
10-55 47th Avenue has a unit available for $5,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10-55 47th Avenue have?
Some of 10-55 47th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10-55 47th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10-55 47th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10-55 47th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10-55 47th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 10-55 47th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10-55 47th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10-55 47th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10-55 47th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10-55 47th Avenue have a pool?
No, 10-55 47th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10-55 47th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10-55 47th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10-55 47th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10-55 47th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10-55 47th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10-55 47th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10-55 47th Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity