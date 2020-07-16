10-55 47th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking garage

Are you craving outdoor space? This apartment has it all enjoy a 600 sf private outdoor space with a 1,225 sf true 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom in beautiful Long Island City. The kitchen and the living room look out onto the outdoor space. High ceilings, wood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry complete this beautiful apartment.



In addition to your own private outdoor space, there is also a common area roof deck.



Once everything re-opens, enjoy all the restaurants, bars and other activities that LIC has to offer. Vernon Boulevard is only one block away. For now, there is plenty of take-out & delivery in the area ! The apartment is about a 1 1/2 block walk to the 21st Street Van Alst G-line subway stop; about 5 blocks to the #7 Vernon Blvd-Jackson Avenue subway stop. MoMA PS1 is about 2 blocks away, LIC's famous Pepsi Cola sign and Gantry Plaza State Park are about 4 blocks away.



Showings by appointment only. Available now.