45 -45 Center Boulevard

Amenities

pet friendly parking gym dog park elevator doorman

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park doorman elevator gym parking bbq/grill lobby tennis court valet service volleyball court

This south facing, oversized 1 BR/1 bath has a closet-lined entry foyer, open kitchen with pantry, spacious living area with tall windows, huge bath and queen bedroom with a big closet. There are very high ceilings throughout, giving this apartment a wonderful open feeling. Even a peek of Manhattan, the River and Brooklyn along with the glittering lights at night.

Best amenities on the boulevard (additional fee) including fitness center, tennis, volleyball, sundeck with BBQ grills, club room & lounge. Building amenities range from a dog run to on-site parking, valet service and #7 subway shuttle bus. Smoke-free property has a 24/7 attended lobby and is directly across from Gantry Plaza State Park and ferry service. Available immediately. Current tenant offering incentive that lowers rent from $3720 per month to $3500/mo. CYOF