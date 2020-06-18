All apartments in New York
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:34 AM

45 -45 Center Boulevard

45 Center Boulevard · (718) 784-1110
Location

45 Center Boulevard, New York, NY 11109
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2514 · Avail. now

$3,470

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
dog park
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
lobby
tennis court
valet service
volleyball court
This south facing, oversized 1 BR/1 bath has a closet-lined entry foyer, open kitchen with pantry, spacious living area with tall windows, huge bath and queen bedroom with a big closet. There are very high ceilings throughout, giving this apartment a wonderful open feeling. Even a peek of Manhattan, the River and Brooklyn along with the glittering lights at night.
Best amenities on the boulevard (additional fee) including fitness center, tennis, volleyball, sundeck with BBQ grills, club room & lounge. Building amenities range from a dog run to on-site parking, valet service and #7 subway shuttle bus. Smoke-free property has a 24/7 attended lobby and is directly across from Gantry Plaza State Park and ferry service. Available immediately. Current tenant offering incentive that lowers rent from $3720 per month to $3500/mo. CYOF

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 -45 Center Boulevard have any available units?
45 -45 Center Boulevard has a unit available for $3,470 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 -45 Center Boulevard have?
Some of 45 -45 Center Boulevard's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 -45 Center Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
45 -45 Center Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 -45 Center Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 -45 Center Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 45 -45 Center Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 45 -45 Center Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 45 -45 Center Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 -45 Center Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 -45 Center Boulevard have a pool?
No, 45 -45 Center Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 45 -45 Center Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 45 -45 Center Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 45 -45 Center Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 -45 Center Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
