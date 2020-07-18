1288 First Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful 2-Bedroom Apartment Now Available in Lenox Hill!
Contact us to:
1. Arrange Contactless Access
2. Watch a Video Tour
3. Schedule A Virtual Walkthrough With An Agent
Welcome to Lenox Row! This is a beautifully renovated two-bedroom in Lenox Hill. The apartment features a windowed kitchen and bathroom, premium stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and ample closet space.
Interior Features:
Full Sized Bedrooms
Large and Spacious Living Area
Ample Closet Space
Modern Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
Dishwasher
Located in one of the most vibrant places in Manhattan. Surrounded by eclectic top-rated restaurants, bars and cafes. Enjoy your weekend exploring the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and or Central Park. This building is complimented by easy access to public transportation. Look no further and make Lenox Row your new place to call home!
-Rent advertised is net effective 3 months free on a 12 month lease.
Equal Housing Opportunity!